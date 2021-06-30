Advertisement

Suspect charged in alleged Madison Metro driver attack

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man accused of attacking a Madison Metro driver was charged Wednesday, according to court documents.

The report states that Kadhafi Washington is charged with alleged battery to a public transit operator, which is a felony.

Washington’s initial court appearance will take place on July 15, the court added.

Washington and another suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, turned themselves in to the Madison Police Department on June 7.

According to the police department’s initial report, officers were called around 9:45 p.m. on May 28 to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Mendota Street where they found the bus driver. The driver told investigators the two men were denied service because they refused to wear masks when getting on the bus.

The attack occurred prior to the Dane Co. mask mandate being lifted. However, even though the emergency order has expired, face coverings are still required on Madison Metro buses under federal guidance from the Transportation Security Administration.

It is expected that mask requirements will stay in place while on the bus, transfer points and shelters through Sept. 13, Madison Metro stated.

