U.S Cellular donates hot spots to Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - US Cellular is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (B&GDC), donating wireless hotspots and service to kids as an effort to provide equitable learning opportunities.

US Cellular announced 35 wireless hotspots and at least 13 months of service will be provided to help boost kids’ connectivity for virtual learning at the clubs.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned now more than ever the importance of accessible internet in our communities and US Cellular is making sure that is possible,” Michael Johnson, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County said.

The hotspots will be available for the kids to take home to ensure access through the 2021-22 school year.

