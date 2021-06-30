Advertisement

A Warm and Humid Holiday Weekend Forecast

Highs will reach the 90s on Sunday and Monday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front to the north will work its way southward today. It will move through southern Wisconsin tonight. Ahead of the front, we will experience warm and humid conditions, but temperatures and humidity levels will drop off through the end of the week. The heat and humidity will then build back in by the weekend and highs are expected to reach the low 90s by Sunday and Monday. For today, partial sunshine is expected with just a slight chance of an afternoon shower. More sunshine will be seen tomorrow with a slight chance of an afternoon shower once again. A big ridge of high pressure will then be the dominant weather feature through the weekend and into the first part of next week. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will be the result.

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 84. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 80.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 76.

