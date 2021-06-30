Advertisement

What the slowing vaccine rollout in Wisconsin means for herd immunity

Can the state get 70% of the population partially vaccinated?
Compared to other big cities around the country, Baraboo and other cities in the NBC15 viewing...
Compared to other big cities around the country, Baraboo and other cities in the NBC15 viewing area have high COVID-19 vaccination rates among officers.(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For months, President Joseph Biden held July 4th as the finish line for the country to reach 70% of adults vaccinated or herd immunity.

Days from the goal date, the United States sits at just over 60% of adults ages 18-64 with at least one dose of the vaccine. The state of Wisconsin will also likely miss the goal set by the president, with over 60% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Despite the distance to go on the vaccine rollout, the weekly vaccine rate has dropped steadily since the beginning of May. Across Wisconsin, the results of the vaccine rollout vary wildly. In Dane County, over 80% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine. In Taylor County, 35% of adults have at least one dose.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences Ajay Sethi does anticipate that Wisconsin will reach the 70% mark this summer but says the goal isn’t to stop at that benchmark but to keep vaccinating. He stresses the importance of not only reaching herd immunity but going beyond that to eradicate the virus.

To reach 70% and more, Sethi says it will take availability and education.

“We’re at the point in the rollout, where it’s important to go out into the community and learn where they are and what their concerns are,” said Sethi. “What do they need to know to be persuaded into getting the vaccine, and that’s where mobile clinics and outreach are helpful.”

Sethi also noted that patience will be key as the rollout continues. He predicts that the FDA approval of the vaccine, anticipated to be handed down in the early fall, will ease some concerns people have about the vaccine.

