Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next

The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state...
The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state Senate.

The Assembly passed the spending plan on a 64-34 vote. The Senate is expected to take up the budget on Wednesday.

The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. Whether Evers goes along with the budget when it reaches his desk is another question.

Republicans eliminated a host of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the document earlier this year and handed K-12 schools only $128 million in additional aid after Evers proposed giving them $1.6 billion. The governor could use his veto powers to drastically rewrite the budget or kill entire plan.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Dodgeville softball poses with the WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy after a 5-3 win...
Dodgeville softball wins first state championship in program history
Something To Smile About 6/29
Something To Smile About 6/29
Crawford Co. resident shows her pasture flooded by another round of heavy rain Tuesday.
Hit with another round of storms, Crawford Co. residents hope for repair
UW keeps visitor policies tight
UW keeps visitor policies tight