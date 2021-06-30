Advertisement

WisDOT receives grant to further address impaired driving

(WBAY)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has received a grant to expand their efforts in combatting impaired driving.

The $45,000 grant, provided by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, will fund law enforcement training to identify impaired drivers through the state’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), according to WisDOT.

DREs are skilled experts in detecting the influence of psychoactive drugs on individuals. They are also trained in documenting and testifying in court to support their evaluation.

“This is a direct investment in the safety of Wisconsin highways,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Training law enforcement personnel is an important step in keeping our highways and communities safe.”

Wisconsin’s Fall DRE School will be held in Milwaukee starting Oct. 5.

