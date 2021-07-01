Advertisement

90s for 4th of July; Rain returns next Week

A brief cool down is followed up by potentially dangerous heat for the holiday weekend. A more active & rainy pattern sets up late next Monday thru Thursday.
Highs climb into the 90s this Weekend. Highs stabilize with clouds and rain next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday brought another warm & humid afternoon for south-central Wisconsin. Highs climbed into the lower 80s area-wide. A spotty shower is possible tonight, but most stay dry under a mainly clear sky. Northerly winds take over for Friday - ushering in cooler & drier air. It’ll be a brief reprieve from the persistent hot weather before the heat ramps up for the holiday weekend.

Sunshine spreads over southern Wisconsin after a few morning clouds Friday. Lows will drop into the mid 50s tonight before climbing into the mid and upper 70s tomorrow. Heat expands into the Badger State on Saturday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s - lower 90s. 4th of July brings highs in the lower - mid 90s area-wide. Heat index values will be kept in check thanks to stable dew points. However, it will still feel humid and a tad warmer than the air temperature.

The heat begins to break next week as the upper-level pattern becomes more active. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible late Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances continue through next Thursday. Added cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in the lower - mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

