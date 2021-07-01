Bear that rambled over Wisconsin, several US states dies in Louisiana

(AP) - Wildlife officials say a bear that gained a social media following while wandering through the U.S. Midwest has died after being hit by a vehicle in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the male bear dubbed Bruno had to be euthanized because both of his back legs were broken.

Bruno had traveled in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa before getting cornered between two interstates and drawing a crowd of hundreds in Missouri.

After being released in Missouri he trekked through Arkansas and into northeast Louisiana.

