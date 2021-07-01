Advertisement

Bear that rambled over Wisconsin, several US states dies in Louisiana

Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
Bruno the bear euthanized after being hit by a car
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Wildlife officials say a bear that gained a social media following while wandering through the U.S. Midwest has died after being hit by a vehicle in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the male bear dubbed Bruno had to be euthanized because both of his back legs were broken.

MORE: Some residents in Dubuque County neighborhood excited with black bear sighting

Bruno had traveled in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa before getting cornered between two interstates and drawing a crowd of hundreds in Missouri.

After being released in Missouri he trekked through Arkansas and into northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court: California can’t collect charity top donor names
There's confusion over mask guidance as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread.
Delta causes confusion over mask guidance