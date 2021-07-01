Cambridge distillery to reopen after year-long shutdown

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge is set to open its doors next week after a year-long closure from the COVID-19 pandemic and a building expansion on the facility.

Whiskey and gin aficionados will be able to visit the distillery’s tasting room and giftshop starting July 8 as part of a “staged reopening,” the company announced. A full reopening later this year will include tours and distilling classes.

VP of distilling and innovation Nick Maas stated that they were excited to be reopening again.

“We want to thank Dancing Goat Distillery fans for your patience and support over the past year,” said Maas. “We are very excited to have everyone be able to come back and enjoy and experience the Dancing Goat Distillery and its products.”

Bar service will not be available, other than for private events. However, customers can visit the tasting room to sample Limousin Rye Whiskey, Death’s Door Gin and a variety of brands available only at the distillery.

The gift shop will have clothing items, glassware and barkeeping materials available for purchase.

The distillery is open from 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. It is located at 909 Vineyard Drive in Cambridge.

