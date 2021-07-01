Advertisement

Car salesmen see uptick in sedan, hybrid car purchases this summer

(KOLN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gas prices rise during the summer months, car salesmen are advising that people consider buying a hybrid as their next car to save money.

Justin Jackson, sales director at Smart Toyota, said his dealership has seen an uptick in sedan and hybrid car sales.

“We are typically a big hybrid dealer, but we are seeing a bigger increase and we can only believe gas prices have a lot to do with it,” said Jackson.

He noted that in general, a new vehicle can save a driver over $1,500 per year in gas.

“That means, on average, $125 saved per month that could be used toward the vehicle’s monthly payment,” he explained.

Jackson also provided other tips for drivers to save money on gas, including downloading apps like GetUpside who provide gas discounts to users and using a gas station credit card to use their rewards program.

He also provided these tips:

  • Don’t use premium gas if your car calls for regular.
  • Wholesale clubs offer discounted fuel to members.
  • Refuel before your gauge gets too low.
  • Drive a smaller or more fuel-efficient vehicle.
  • Driving faster than the posted speed limit burns more fuel and increases trips to the pump.
  • Take some time to empty the trunk, clean out the back seat and remove the luggage rack.
  • “Jack-rabbit” starts and hard braking increase fuel usage by as much as 40%.
  • Check your tires regularly.
  • Consolidate trips and errands to cut down on driving time.

