Advertisement

City of Madison Transportation offices will reopen to the public

Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage(City of Madison)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Transportation Offices will soon be reopening for in-person services.

The offices for traffic engineering and parking will open starting July 6 and will require appointments made in advance through the city’s No Wait Inside portal. Walk-ins will be directed to a kiosk where they will then be asked to book an appointment.

Visitors can book an in-person appointment here.

Options for appointments include obtaining permits, making payments for previously arranged services, and purchasing of bus passes.

Many services will still be able to be competed online without a visit to the office and can be done so on the Traffic Engineering and Parking Division webpages.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Complaint sheds new light on deadly hit-and-run, bond set at $1K
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Delta COVID-19 variant cases in Wis. nearly double from the week before
Jayln L. Cain-Roberson
Madison man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern...
‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5