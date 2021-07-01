City of Madison Transportation offices will reopen to the public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Transportation Offices will soon be reopening for in-person services.

The offices for traffic engineering and parking will open starting July 6 and will require appointments made in advance through the city’s No Wait Inside portal. Walk-ins will be directed to a kiosk where they will then be asked to book an appointment.

Visitors can book an in-person appointment here.

Options for appointments include obtaining permits, making payments for previously arranged services, and purchasing of bus passes.

Many services will still be able to be competed online without a visit to the office and can be done so on the Traffic Engineering and Parking Division webpages.

