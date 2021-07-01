Dane Co. environmental grant applications now open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County organizations can now apply for grants to support projects meant to enhance the county’s land and water resources.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday that Dane County Environmental Council, Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and Dane County Parks partnered to improve the grant application process.

“There are many dedicated conservation organizations working to improve our environment,” said Parisi. “We look forward to partnering with local groups to enhance the outdoor spaces Dane County residents and visitors enjoy.”

Applicants will be able to use one form to apply for multiple grants, which is different from previous years.

There are three grant programs that applicants can choose to apply to:

Capital Equipment Grants: These grants are meant for projects that will improve land and water resources in the county, and will have a clear benefit to the public.

Community Partners Program: This will give funding for projects that promote environmental and sustainability education and restoration of natural resources.

Friends Capital Improvement Grant Program: This will give funds to Friends of Dane County Parks groups and other nonprofits to invest in Dane Co. park lands.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and can be downloaded online.

