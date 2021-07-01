Delta COVID-19 variant cases in Wis. nearly double from the week before

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Half of Wisconsin women have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Thursday, the Department of Health Services reports.

According to DHS’ dashboard, exactly 50% of Wisconsin’s female population has completed their series and around 43.4% of men have completed their series.

Wisconsin women hit 50% for having at least their first dose on May 24. Wisconsin men are still inching toward the halfway mark, at 46.5% currently.

In Dane County, more than 71% of the female population has received at least one dose and nearly 66% of men have also.

Other groups to note:

Overall in the state, 50.3% of the state population has received at least one shot and 47% have completed their COVID-19 series.

Of the 5.4 million vaccines administered in the state, 21,978 doses have been given out this week.

Wisconsin is nearing closer to having 3 million residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

New COVID-19 variant cases discovered Thursday

DHS has discovered new COVID-19 variant cases on Thursday, with the number of Delta variant cases nearly doubling from the total it was at last week.

Health officials have found 71 Delta variant cases total, up from 36 the week before. Health officials say this variant, first discovered in India, has been able to spread more easily and rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19.

The Alpha variant continues to lead in the state, with 145 more cases than the week before. This brings the total number of Alpha variants in Wisconsin up to 3,532.

DHS also confirmed variant totals of 63 Beta, 649 Epsilon and 292 Gamma cases.

Other groups to note:

DHS confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total in the state up to 612,909.

The seven-day rolling average increased slightly to 71.

One person has died from COVID-19 in the past day, DHS adds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.