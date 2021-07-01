Gas leak in McFarland forces evacuations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have responded to a natural gas leak in the village of McFarland.

According to Dane County Dispatch a call was received at 2:27 p.m. Thursday afternoon about a gas leak at Holscher Road and Broadhead Street in McFarland.

Dispatch said there have been no injuries and that residents are currently evacuating.

The McFarland police and fire departments are responding to the scene with the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Monona PD and Alliant Energy.

