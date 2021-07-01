Advertisement

Gas leak in McFarland forces evacuations

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray news Media)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have responded to a natural gas leak in the village of McFarland.

According to Dane County Dispatch a call was received at 2:27 p.m. Thursday afternoon about a gas leak at Holscher Road and Broadhead Street in McFarland.

Dispatch said there have been no injuries and that residents are currently evacuating.

The McFarland police and fire departments are responding to the scene with the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Monona PD and Alliant Energy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

The Overture Center will open to private events at the end of June, live performance will...
Overture’s Fall, Winter performance tickets now on sale
Many towns have special celebrations and firework displays scheduled over the next few days in...
Find 4th of July fireworks near you
Dane Co. environmental grant applications now open
MPD: Armed robber threatens man with knife, causes him to crash vehicle into tree