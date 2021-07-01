Advertisement

‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo runs during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night, after he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 on Tuesday.

The team listed him as doubtful Wednesday, after an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee. He injured his knee during the third quarter of Game 4 while going up for a block.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted saying the timetable for the two-time MVP to return is unclear.

Giannis tweeted Thursday, reminding fans to get loud as they will have home court advantage at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The series is currently tied 2-2. Tip off for Game 5 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

