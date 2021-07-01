Homegrown: How to grow a prairie garden

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the challenges for a gardener with limited space to work is finding plants that offer blossoms throughout the summer and into the fall, which is why the versatility of a prairie garden is an excellent solution.

Prairie gardens offer a mix of flowers that bloom throughout the summer and well into the fall, handing off the baton to one another month after month.

Once matured, a prairie garden can become very versatile. It can be grown out over acres, divided and repurposed for landscaping, or parceled into container gardens. When a prairie garden is filled out, it can even choke out weeds and rely largely on rainwater instead of a regular watering schedule.

But despite some large prairie gardens looking wild, starting one takes some hard work and patience.

“The number one thing to remember when you start a prairie garden is to have patience with it,” said Aron McReynoles, the owner of New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, who grows eight acres of prairie garden. “It takes a few years to cultivate the garden before it starts to take off.”

The garden must start small and in well-tilled earth. Flower seed mixes can be found at a garden center like a Jung Garden Center. The garden must be watered every two to three days and weeded closely.

After a year or two of expansion, the perennial flowers can go without consistent watering and weeding and can be moved or modified to fit the garden you want to create.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.