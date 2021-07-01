Judge grants conditional release for woman in Slender Man stabbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin teenager convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictitious horror character Slender Man was granted conditional release from a mental health facility Thursday in a Waukesha County Court.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren granted the release for Anissa Weir, 19, who pleaded guilty in the case in 2017 and a jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. Weier argued Thursday that she was no longer a threat to anyone.

Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and ordered her release, pending preparation of a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up the plan. Weier will be held at the facility at least until a Sept. 10 hearing.

Weier asked a Waukesha County judge in March to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was sentenced in 2017 to spend 25 years.

A prosecutor argued then that the judge should deny a release request by Weier, saying because she remained a danger to others. Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argued then, in response to the request, that Weier cannot be safely released.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when the girls were 12.

