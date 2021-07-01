Advertisement

Judge grants conditional release for woman in Slender Man stabbing

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from...
Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone.(WTMJ)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin teenager convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictitious horror character Slender Man was granted conditional release from a mental health facility Thursday in a Waukesha County Court.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren granted the release for Anissa Weir, 19, who pleaded guilty in the case in 2017 and a jury later concluded she was mentally ill at the time of the crime. Weier argued Thursday that she was no longer a threat to anyone.

Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and ordered her release, pending preparation of a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up the plan. Weier will be held at the facility at least until a Sept. 10 hearing.

Weier asked a Waukesha County judge in March to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was sentenced in 2017 to spend 25 years.

A prosecutor argued then that the judge should deny a release request by Weier, saying because she remained a danger to others. Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argued then, in response to the request, that Weier cannot be safely released.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when the girls were 12.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Gas leak in McFarland forces evacuations
Members of American Legion Post 501 and Lynn Duesing, Bill Leppien's daughter (left),...
Making a Difference: Memorial to “Madison’s Uncle Sam” has a new home
Stoughton PD search for suspect in attempted armed robbery
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
City of Madison Transportation offices will reopen to the public