Madison man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to homicide, after shooting and killing someone outside an east side hotel in June of 2020.

The Madison Police Department arrested Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, then just 19-years-old, for first-degree intentional homicide last year.

Police say Cain-Roberson shot 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh of Madison in the Red Roof Inn parking lot the night of June 30, 2020. Jammeh was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.