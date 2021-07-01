Advertisement

Madison man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide

Jayln L. Cain-Roberson
Jayln L. Cain-Roberson(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man has pleaded guilty to homicide, after shooting and killing someone outside an east side hotel in June of 2020.

The Madison Police Department arrested Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, then just 19-years-old, for first-degree intentional homicide last year.

Police say Cain-Roberson shot 18-year-old Dembo Jammeh of Madison in the Red Roof Inn parking lot the night of June 30, 2020. Jammeh was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

