Madison man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 40-year-old Danny Turner of Madison has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the U.S. department of Justice.

Turner was convicted back in July of 2020 for 5 counts of distributing crack cocaine and heroin, possessing a firearm as a felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, in Jan. and Feb. of 2020 Turner sold crack cocaine and heroin to an undercover officer on five separate occasions.

For the first two distribution offenses Turner was still on supervised release following his commutation for distribution of cocaine by President Obama back in 2018.

Because Turner has three or more felony drug trafficking convictions, he was subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

At the time of his arrest he fought with the arresting officer while possessing a loaded firearm and more crack cocaine, adding an additional 5-year mandatory consecutive term of imprisonment.

