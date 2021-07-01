MPD: Armed robber threatens man with knife, causes him to crash vehicle into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a 20-year old man, threating him with a knife and eventually causing him to crash his vehicle into a tree.

The victim told police the man flagged him down near the 8900 block of Timber Wolf Trail, asking for a ride. Once in the vehicle, police say the man threatened the victim with a knife and grabbed hold of the steering wheel. This caused the victim to crash into a tree, according to an incident report.

Emergency medical professionals assessed the victim and determined he had no apparent injuries. Police say the man escaped from the area before they arrived.

Police K9 and MPD’s Unmanned Aircraft System resources were utilized in an attempt to locate the man. He is described by police as approximately 16-years-old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black COVID-style cloth mask.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

