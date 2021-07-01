MPD: Suspect in reported downtown Madison robbery at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a man who police say hit a woman who was tying her shoe, and stole her backpack and glasses.

MPD says the alleged robbery happened on the 100 block N. Butler St. around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman says she was tying her shoe while waiting for a bus, when the suspect hit her then stole her backpack and glasses. She is not hurt.

According to MPD, suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

Police are describing the suspect as an approximately 45-year-old Black man, last seen wearing a black shirt and light blue pants.

if you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

