MPD: Teen threatens driver with a knife, causing a crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old crashed his car on Wednesday, after a teen allegedly threatened him with a knife and grabbed his steering wheel, according to the Madison Police Department.

This happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 8900 block of Timber Wolf Trail, according to MPD.

The victim told police he was flagged down by the suspect who then asked for a ride.

Police add, once the suspect was in the car he threatened the victim with a knife and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the victim to crash into a tree. The 20-year-old man is not hurt.

The suspect, who police describe as an approximately 16-year-old mixed race or Asian male, ran away from the crash before police arrived.

He was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt and black cloth mask.

Both police dogs and MPD’s Unmanned Aircraft System were used to search for the suspect, but he has not yet been found.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information on this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.