Nearly 100 adoptable dogs from Texas coming to Dane Co. shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s a big day for the Dane Co. Humane Society - as well as hundred of dogs who woke up in El Paso, Texas, but will likely go to bed hundreds of miles away.

In what has been billed as one of the largest rescue pet transports ever, more than 350 dogs will be loaded into two planes, one of which is destined for Madison, the Dane Co. Humane Society explained in a Facebook post. You can follow the cross-country trip on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Nearly 100 dogs who will have traveled over 1,200 miles looking for their fur-ever homes will get off the plane at Dane Co. Regional Airport and head to the Humane Society late Thursday morning, DCHS continued.

While some of them will stay in the area – ready to be adopted by a loving family – the journey for other ones likely does not end in Madison. Workers from other shelters will be in town to lend a hand with the puppers.

The Animal Humane Society, Fox Valley Humane Associate, Oconto Area Humane Society, Lincoln Co. Humane Society, Fetching Tails Foundation, and Animal House Shelter are all coming to help, DCHS said.

The hundred of other dogs not headed our way will be bound for other destinations across the country.

The Humane Society noted that this is the largest transport in BISSELL Pet Foundation history. It adds that the Animal Rescue Corps, Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida have all joined in the nationwide effort.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.