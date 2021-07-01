New splash pad opens in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie city employees unveiled a new splash pad Wednesday at Wetmore Park, just in time for the Fourth of July.

The park took about three months to build and is free.

Kristin Grissom, Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Forestry Director, said she wants everyone to be able to enjoy the park.

“I’d want it to be a place for not just kids but families, and adults to kind of rediscover their imagination and remember what it felt like to be a kid and make memories, because things fade, but memories never do,” said Grissom.

The park will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.