Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrate Pride Month with sweet treats

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - With Pride Month coming to a close, the Ochsner Park Zoo wanted to make sure its animals were able to have a little celebration.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that its animals were able to receive some sweet treats for the occasion.

Miska and Apollo, a black bear and arctic fox who live together, enjoyed rainbow ice blocks.

Goats and pigs were also able to join in on the celebration.

