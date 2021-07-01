Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrate Pride Month with sweet treats
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - With Pride Month coming to a close, the Ochsner Park Zoo wanted to make sure its animals were able to have a little celebration.
The zoo posted on its Facebook page that its animals were able to receive some sweet treats for the occasion.
Miska and Apollo, a black bear and arctic fox who live together, enjoyed rainbow ice blocks.
Goats and pigs were also able to join in on the celebration.
