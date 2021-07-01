Advertisement

Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrate Pride Month with sweet treats

Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrated Pride Month Wednesday with some rainbow ice treats.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - With Pride Month coming to a close, the Ochsner Park Zoo wanted to make sure its animals were able to have a little celebration.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that its animals were able to receive some sweet treats for the occasion.

Miska and Apollo, a black bear and arctic fox who live together, enjoyed rainbow ice blocks.

Goats and pigs were also able to join in on the celebration.

We couldn't let Pride Month end without a little celebration! Miska and Apollo, and the goats and pigs, all enjoyed their rainbow ice blocks! Happy Pride everyone!

Posted by Ochsner Park Zoo on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

