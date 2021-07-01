Advertisement

Oconomowoc police find bank robber after hit and run incident

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) - Oconomowoc police found and arrested a man who they say stole a vehicle and strong-arm robbed a bank, following a hit and run incident that took place just a day later.

Police say the vehicle from a Wednesday hit and run incident matched the description of the robbery suspect’s, Kaia Mueller, who is accused of stealing a vehicle from the 200 bock of South Main Street and robbing Waukesha State Bank on Tuesday.

After the hit and run incident, which happened around the area of Hwy 67 and Valley Road, witnesses told police Mueller was headed east on Oconomowoc parkway, possibly headed onto the bike path.

Police later received a tip that Mueller was in Lake Delton. He was then taken into custody by Lake Delton police on Thursday.

Mueller allegedly robbed the bank around 1 p.m., escaping on foot before police arrived. Police later received a report of a vehicle theft and confirmed Mueller matched the description for both incidents.

The stolen vehicle was eventually found crashed off the roadway westbound I-94 near Golden Lake Road. Police say Mueller escaped on foot into a wooded area. Oconomowoc police received a report of another stolen vehicle later that night. Police believed it was also Mueller who stole the vehicle.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

