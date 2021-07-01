Overture’s Fall, Winter performance tickets now on sale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Overture Center for the Arts has announced individual tickets for their 2021-2022 Fall and Winter season are now on sale.

The Overture previously announced its season in early May, making tickets available by subscription only.

Those who are interested in purchasing tickets for the shows offered can do so at the Overture’s website, or by visiting the ticket office when we it reopens in September.

There are over 15 shows to choose from this 2021-22 season.

