Pilot found dead after taking off from Clark Co.

Sheriff’s office asking land owners to check property
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The pilot was found deceased at the scene. The pilot was the only occupant in the plane. Officials from the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking landowners in parts of central Wisconsin to check their properties for a missing plane and pilot.

The sheriff’s office dispatch got the call for the missing plane just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In a release, a captain with the sheriff’s office said the caller said the pilot left Curtiss around 4:30 a.m. on June 30, and was flying to New Richmond, Wisconsin but never arrived.

The sheriff’s office is asking people who live between Curtiss and Marshfield or Curtiss and New Richmond to check their properties.

The plane is described as having stainless wings and a white fuselage. The aircraft is reported to have a parachute that would help in landing the plane in the event of an emergency.

The pilot’s name is not being released at this time.

If you have any information about the missing plane or pilot, you’re urged to call the Clark County dispatch center at (715) 743-3157.

