Pinterest bars weight loss ads

SAN FRANCISCO (WMTV) - One of the world’s most popular social media platforms is banning all advertisements from its site that contain weight loss language and imagery.

In a blog posted Thursday, Pinterest announced the move, which goes into effect immediately, describing it as an extension of its policy barring “body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims.”

“We’re empowering Pinners to plan for a summer and beyond without weight loss ads, so they can focus on what matters most,” the post stated.

In explaining the decision, Pinterest pointed to a report from the National Eating Disorders Association that stated there has been a rise in unhealthy eating habits and eating disorders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

[T]here’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all.

With the country opening up again, the company added people are feeling additional pressure as they begin seeing each other in-person for the first time in over a year.

The post quoted NDEA Interim Director Elizabeth Thompson who applauded the decision and said Pinterest has taken a leadership role on the issue.

“NEDA is encouraged by this necessary step in prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Pinners, especially those impacted by diet culture, body shaming, and eating disorders,” Thompson continued.

She also hoped that Pinterest worldwide policy would affect other social media outlets and prompt them to make similar changes. Noting that it was the first major platform to enact a ban, Pinterest too expressed a desire to see other companies follow suit.

“We encourage others in the industry to do the same and acknowledge, once and for all, that there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all,” it said.

A graphic provided by Pinterest details changes it has made to its content policies over the past five years. (Pinterest)

In all the new policy will ban:

Any weight loss language or imagery;

Any testimonials regarding weight loss or weight loss products;

Any language or imagery that idealizes or denigrates certain body types;

Referencing Body Mass Index (BMI) or similar indexes; and

Any products that claim weight loss through something worn or applied to the skin

Ad content already banned by Pinterest included:

Weight loss or appetite suppressant pills, supplements, or other products;

Before-and-after weight-loss imagery;

Weight loss procedures like liposuction or fat burning;

Body shaming, such as imagery or language that mocks or discredits certain body types or appearances; and

Claims regarding unrealistic cosmetic results

