Stoughton PD search for suspect in attempted armed robbery

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young man reportedly attempted to steal a 65-year-old woman’s purse Thursday morning at the Walmart Supercenter in Stoughton, police officers say.

The Stoughton Police Department’s report states that they were notified of an attempted strong armed robbery around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 2600 State Highway 138.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the passenger door of an allegedly stolen vehicle, grabbed the woman and tried to take her purse. Stoughton PD continued, saying the suspect failed to take the purse and then drove away toward Oregon in a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry driven by a woman, who was not injured in the incident.

Authorities described the suspect as a young Black man, wearing a ski mask, hooded gray sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers.

Oregon police were later able to see the vehicle driving northbound toward Madison on Highway 14 and attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle allegedly drove away at over 100 mph and police stopped the pursuit at Lacy Road.

Stoughton Police Dept. is still investigating and asked anyone with information to call their office at (608) 873-3374.

