Tips to stay safe while setting off fireworks this holiday weekend

Fireworks
Fireworks(KY3)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fireworks are without a doubt a large part of Fourth of July celebrations. As we head into the holiday weekend, health officials are offering tips to set them off safely.

Approximately 10,000 Americans sought medical attention for firework related injuries in 2019, CDC numbers show. Last year, UW Health says they treated 15 people or fireworks-related trauma or burns.

Those who are setting off fireworks are advised by UW Health not to experiment with them. Re-lighting, throwing or pointing fireworks at people are also considered unsafe practices.

Health officials encourage the community to attend public displays of fireworks, but below are a few tips in case you decide to set some off yourself.

  • Hold a sparkler out in front of you with your arm completely extended and stand at least three feet away from someone holding a sparkler
  • Have a designated sober adult light all legal fireworks
  • Light one firework at a time and move away quickly
  • Keep children and other observers at a safe distance and behind a protective barrier
  • Store fireworks out of the reach of children
  • Keep a bucket of water or a hose close for disposal of fireworks

UW Health added giving children glowsticks is a safer option, as sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

