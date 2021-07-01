Advertisement

Reports: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Trump Organization’s CFO has surrendered to authorities, multiple reports say.

Allen H. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing charges in connection with a tax investigation.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are expected to reveal the charges when the indictment is unsealed Thursday.

There’s no indication that former President Donald Trump is facing charges at this stage of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

The probe has been pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

Trump condemned the investigation earlier this week as biased and said what his business did was standard practice and not a crime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Dozens of deaths in Oregon are being blamed on the heat.
Dozens confirmed dead in Oregon heat wave
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic