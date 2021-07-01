Advertisement

A Warm and Humid Holiday Weekend Forecast

Highs near 90 are expected through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front made its way through southern Wisconsin overnight. Behind the front, cooler and drier air is filling in with northeasterly winds. Highs today will be around 80 today and highs Friday are expected in the upper 70s. Low humidity levels are expected as well. The heat and humidity will then build back in during the holiday weekend and highs are expected to reach the upper 80s Saturday, low 90s by Sunday and Monday. With high pressure in control over the next five days, lots of sunshine and fairly light winds are expected. The next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77.

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. High: 89.

