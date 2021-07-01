Advertisement

NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations after an independent investigation into the organization’s workplace misconduct.

The team was not stripped of any draft picks as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.

The investigation found ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues that made the environment “highly unprofessional.”

Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the next “several months.” Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
City of Madison Transportation offices will reopen to the public
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks during condo collapse visit
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families
Biden visits with Florida officials on building collapse