Whitewater to introduce new electric scooters to the community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater is soon going to be seeing a new form of community transportation.

The city is partnering with the electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to install e-scooters for a one-year pilot program contract at no cost to the city.

Whitewater hopes that the scooters will help reduce carbon emissions, decrease traffic congestion, and allow for residents without automobiles another transportation option.

The scooters will be available for use starting July 6 and are accessible via a mobile app where riders pay by the minute. They will have a maximum speed of 15 mph and require riders to be 18-years-old or older.

Bird will also be offering community pricing and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

To use the scooters, a renter will download the Bird app to their phone where they can then find the closest Bird scooter via the app’s map. Riders will then scan the Bird’s QR code with the app to rent a scooter. When finished using the scooter, the rider will submit a picture of the Bird to ensure the ride is complete and the scooter is parked.

“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Whitewater. We look forward to having the scooters available for all residents and visitors to get around town and think it will be a nice addition to the community,” says Cameron Clapper, Whitewater City Manager.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.