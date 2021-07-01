Advertisement

Whitewater to introduce new electric scooters to the community

(Bird Rides, Inc.)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater is soon going to be seeing a new form of community transportation.

The city is partnering with the electric scooter company, Bird Rides, to install e-scooters for a one-year pilot program contract at no cost to the city.

Whitewater hopes that the scooters will help reduce carbon emissions, decrease traffic congestion, and allow for residents without automobiles another transportation option.

The scooters will be available for use starting July 6 and are accessible via a mobile app where riders pay by the minute. They will have a maximum speed of 15 mph and require riders to be 18-years-old or older.

Bird will also be offering community pricing and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

To use the scooters, a renter will download the Bird app to their phone where they can then find the closest Bird scooter via the app’s map. Riders will then scan the Bird’s QR code with the app to rent a scooter. When finished using the scooter, the rider will submit a picture of the Bird to ensure the ride is complete and the scooter is parked.

“We are happy to welcome Bird to the City of Whitewater. We look forward to having the scooters available for all residents and visitors to get around town and think it will be a nice addition to the community,” says Cameron Clapper, Whitewater City Manager.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers
Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrated Pride Month Wednesday with some rainbow ice treats.
Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrate Pride Month with sweet treats
Car salesmen see uptick in sedan, hybrid car purchases this summer
Gov. Evers vetoes election administration bill