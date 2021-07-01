Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has passed the state budget and sent the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Senate passed the document on a 23-9 vote Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget after about eight hours of debate Tuesday.

Senate approval sends the budget to Evers, who can sign it or use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document. The governor will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk.

If he does nothing it automatically becomes law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Whitewater to introduce new electric scooters to the community
Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrated Pride Month Wednesday with some rainbow ice treats.
Ochsner Park Zoo animals celebrate Pride Month with sweet treats
Car salesmen see uptick in sedan, hybrid car purchases this summer
Gov. Evers vetoes election administration bill