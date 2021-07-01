Advertisement

Wisconsin Veterans Museum re-opens to the public

By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 473 days, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is open again.

The museum has added a few new elements and exhibits. That includes a nod to the ‘Janesville 99,’ a group of 99 men who served together in WWII in the Philippines.

They were captured and subjected to the Bataan Death March. Thirty-five of them survived after being held hostage for three and a half years.

The museum’s director says it’s important for the community to remember what veterans have given to our country.

“Knowing where you came from and who built the foundations that we stand on is essential to understanding how we got here and gives us inspiration for where to go,” Chris Kolakowski, Dir. of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum said. “Stories like that illustrate the impact of these stories beyond a battlefield or beyond any military post itself. It still is a part of Janesville identity today, and we wanted to highlight that and have people appreciate that.”

The museum is free and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

