Advertisement

Allouez teen considered missing and endangered

Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and...
Authorities need your help in finding Marquita Smith, a teen who they consider missing and endangered.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide bulletin Friday in a continued effort to find a 14-year-old Allouez girl.

The sheriff’s office considers Marquita A. Smith missing and endangered.

She was last seen on Sunday, June 27, at her home in Allouez.

Authorities describe Smith as 5′4″ and about 140 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and they add she could be traveling with a black and white zebra print suitcase with a pink zipper. They didn’t have a description of what clothes she might be wearing or have with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Matthew Wilson.

Wilson can be contacted by e-mail, or by calling 920-448-6192, as well as 920-461-0873. CLICK HERE to e-mail him.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash
Off-duty security officer shot in Wilmington
MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

La Crosse man receives rare heart and lung transplant after one day on the wait list
La Crosse man receives rare organ transplant after 24 hours on the wait list
Beloit Fire encourages firework safety ahead of 4th of July
John Stofflet paddles Evansville's Lake Leota.
Exploring Wisconsin: Lake Leota has drawn people to Evansville for more than 150 years
Village of Lowell fire