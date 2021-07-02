Allouez teen considered missing and endangered

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide bulletin Friday in a continued effort to find a 14-year-old Allouez girl.

The sheriff’s office considers Marquita A. Smith missing and endangered.

She was last seen on Sunday, June 27, at her home in Allouez.

Authorities describe Smith as 5′4″ and about 140 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes, and they add she could be traveling with a black and white zebra print suitcase with a pink zipper. They didn’t have a description of what clothes she might be wearing or have with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Sgt. Matthew Wilson.

Wilson can be contacted by e-mail, or by calling 920-448-6192, as well as 920-461-0873. CLICK HERE to e-mail him.

