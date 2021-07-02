Advertisement

Beloit Fire encourages firework safety ahead of 4th of July

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Fire Department is encouraging the public to follow safety tips in order have a safe Fourth of July weekend.

The Department recommends not using fireworks at all and to consider using safer alternatives to celebrate.

In 2017, eight people died and over 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents, Beloit Fire said. The department continued, saying fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicles fires and nearly 17,00 other fires.

Sparklers are also dangerous, according to Beloit Fire. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees and can quickly ignite clothing. The National Fire Protection Association states that sparklers account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for firework injuries.

Firework Safety Tips:

  • Never allow young children to handle fireworks - including sparklers.
  • Obey all local laws.
  • Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
  • Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
  • Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
  • Never light fireworks indoors.
  • Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
  • Never use illegal fireworks.
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

