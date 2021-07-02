Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old bicyclist died Friday morning after colliding with a vehicle at an intersection on Madison’s near east side.

According to the latest update from the Madison Police Dept., the crash between the vehicle and bicycle happened shortly before 7 a.m. as the man entered the E. Washington Ave. and Pawling St. intersection, not far from the Madison East Shopping Center.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman, was heading outbound on E. Washington Ave. at the time of the collision, according to the report.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The initial report noted that the woman did not show any sign of impairment and has not been arrested.

The crash shut down outbound traffic on E. Washington Ave. until late Friday morning.

4th deadly crash this year

In its initial report, the Madison Police Dept. noted that Friday’s wreck is the fourth deadly crash on E. Washington Ave. of the year as well as the second one in the past week alone.

On Saturday, a pedestrian, identified as Sean Crisco, was struck by a vehicle heading inbound on E. Washington Ave. The man police say was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Impala, Antoine Johnson, was charged with hit and run. He appeared in court for the first time Thursday where he was officially charged and his bail was set at $1,000.

