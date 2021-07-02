Advertisement

Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak.

Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings.

He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

