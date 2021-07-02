Celebrating Summer: Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location and to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s John Stofflet and Maria Lisignoli took a trip to Lake Leota in Evansville.

With the holiday weekend here, people are finally able to celebrate Independence Day together, which is something they weren’t able to do last year.

Live music in Evansville

There are many chances this summer to see live music in Evansville, with one group even bringing the music to their front porch.

Evansville Underground Music started in May of 2019, with founder Joe Kaether explaining he was sick of traveling to see his favorite bands. He decided to bring them to his community instead.

Bands from all over the Midwest now come to Evansville to put on a show on Kaether’s front porch. He said with each show, they get more and more community support, even though most people in the community don’t know all of the bands.

“Small town. The community is really I mean, we couldn’t do this without the community support,” said Kaether. “Well, maybe we could, but it wouldn’t be nearly as fun and we want the community to be involved.”

Lake Leota 4th celebration

Jim Brooks, executive director of Evansville Community Partnership, talked about the 4th of July festival in Evansville, full of different varieties of food.

Brooks noted that Discover Wisconsin rated Evansville’s fireworks show as third in the state several years back.

“We do know how to put on a good fireworks show here,” said Brooks. “Our guy has been doing it for many years and he loves to blow stuff up, it’s just great.”

Summer attractions in Evansville

Christina Slaback, executive director of the Evansville Chamber of Commerce, talked with John and Maria about what to look forward to this summer in Evansville.

Slaback noted events to keep track of include the Creekside Cruise Nights, which happen the first Thursday of every month and give people the chance to take a look at old cars, as well as the Evansville National Night Out and city-wide rummage sales.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.