Celebrating Summer: Next up, Evansville

By NBC15 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday this summer, the NBC15 News team will head out to a new city as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the team is headed to Lake Leota in Evansville.

Evansville Community Partnership Executive Director Jim Brooks will break down what events this 4th of July weekend people can expect.

Christina Slaback, Evansville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, will discuss different attractions in Evansville and future events this summer and fall.

Show us how you’re celebrating summer by submitting your pictures here.

Last week, Leigh Mills and Maria Lisignoli made the trip out to Cambridge’s Veterans Park.

