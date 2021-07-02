Cousins Subs offers Summerfest ticket promotion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cousins Subs is teaming up with Summerfest to give customers free Summerfest tickets.

From now until Jul 31, customers who spend $30 or more at Cousins Subs will receive a free weekday Summerfest ticket. Purchases must be made on the company’s webpage or the Cousins Subs app.

After the order has been submitted customers will receive an email with a code and link to redeem their Summerfest tickets. Weekday tickets can be used Thursdays and Fridays from open until 4 p.m. during the festival.

“We are thrilled to launch this promotion with longtime partner Cousins Subs as we all prepare to welcome events back to the lakefront for this historic season,” says Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “In just two months, we will kick-off one of the best festival lineups ever, so I encourage Cousins fans to take advantage of this offer and join us at Summerfest.”

