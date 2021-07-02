Advertisement

Exploring Wisconsin: Lake Leota has drawn people to Evansville for more than 150 years

John Stofflet discovers its beauty by kayak
By John Stofflet
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Tucked just off of Highway 14 as you enter Evansville, Lake Leota is easy to miss....and if you do, you’re actually missing a lot. I had the chance to paddle my sea kayak there recently and found the small lake to be very peaceful. I was the only paddler on the lake, which only allows electric motor boats.

John Stofflet paddles Evansville's Lake Leota.
John Stofflet paddles Evansville's Lake Leota.(Jamie Jaeger (WMTV))

Anglers dotted the shores of the lake, which I’m told the city stocks with northern, walleye, perch and bass. Executive Director of the Evansville Community Partnership Jim Brooks told me, “There have been some big fish taken out of here.”

Evie Putnam holds her Kid's Tournament prize-winning Lake Leota catch
Evie Putnam holds her Kid's Tournament prize-winning Lake Leota catch(Evansville Community Partnership)

Lake Leota has been a popular spot over the years. Brooks said, “People have been gathering here at the lake for about 150 years.”

People have been enjoying Lake Leota for many years, as this picture proves.
People have been enjoying Lake Leota for many years, as this picture proves.(Historical photo)

He added, ”It’s just a beautiful park, with a fully developed forest.” In the past, “There was a swimming beach, with a tall slide into the lake, and a diving raft. Prior to the pool being built, this was the swimming hole.” Since 1958, the park has had a public swimming pool.

Bathers gather at the old swimming beach. The park was a popular stop for travelers heading out...
Bathers gather at the old swimming beach. The park was a popular stop for travelers heading out West on Highway 14.(Historical photo)

”This park—Leonard Leota Park—has been a gathering place for a long time. It was a stop on the road West. Highway 14 was the way you got from Chicago to La Crosse to Minneapolis.” Brooks said, Susan B. Anthony spoke along the shores of Lake Leota twice as part of Chautauqua gatherings.

Swimmers gather near the dam at Lake Leota in this historical photo.
Swimmers gather near the dam at Lake Leota in this historical photo.(Historical photo)

The lake and park are the centerpiece of Evansville’s big 4th of July celebration....but last year, the celebration was cancelled due to COVID. Brooks said, “Our theme this year is ‘Triumphant Return’. It’s about coming together, and getting our lives back. It’s been a tough year for everybody. So, to gather in a beautiful place like Leonard Leota Park I think is going to be something special this weekend. I hope everybody comes to join us.”

They’ll be celebrating that “triumphant return” to the way things have been along Lake Leota for a century and a half.

