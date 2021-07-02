Exploring Wisconsin: Lake Leota has drawn people to Evansville for more than 150 years
John Stofflet discovers its beauty by kayak
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Tucked just off of Highway 14 as you enter Evansville, Lake Leota is easy to miss....and if you do, you’re actually missing a lot. I had the chance to paddle my sea kayak there recently and found the small lake to be very peaceful. I was the only paddler on the lake, which only allows electric motor boats.
Anglers dotted the shores of the lake, which I’m told the city stocks with northern, walleye, perch and bass. Executive Director of the Evansville Community Partnership Jim Brooks told me, “There have been some big fish taken out of here.”
Lake Leota has been a popular spot over the years. Brooks said, “People have been gathering here at the lake for about 150 years.”
He added, ”It’s just a beautiful park, with a fully developed forest.” In the past, “There was a swimming beach, with a tall slide into the lake, and a diving raft. Prior to the pool being built, this was the swimming hole.” Since 1958, the park has had a public swimming pool.
”This park—Leonard Leota Park—has been a gathering place for a long time. It was a stop on the road West. Highway 14 was the way you got from Chicago to La Crosse to Minneapolis.” Brooks said, Susan B. Anthony spoke along the shores of Lake Leota twice as part of Chautauqua gatherings.
The lake and park are the centerpiece of Evansville’s big 4th of July celebration....but last year, the celebration was cancelled due to COVID. Brooks said, “Our theme this year is ‘Triumphant Return’. It’s about coming together, and getting our lives back. It’s been a tough year for everybody. So, to gather in a beautiful place like Leonard Leota Park I think is going to be something special this weekend. I hope everybody comes to join us.”
They’ll be celebrating that “triumphant return” to the way things have been along Lake Leota for a century and a half.
