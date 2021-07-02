Hot & steamy 4th of July; Rain cools us down Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a pleasant Friday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and into the 90s this 4th of July weekend. The average high for July 4th is 80°F. We’ll easily surpass that by 10°F (or more, in some places!) come Sunday. Southerly winds will usher in warmer and more humid air before a cold front arrives next week.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest initially as High-pressure slides East. Winds turn out of the southwest for Sunday. Highs will climb into the lower and mid 90s area-wide. Heat index values will top out in the mid 90s and perhaps the upper 90s in a few locations. We reserve First Alert Days for feels-like temperatures over 100°F.

We’ll be monitoring the progression of a cold front late Sunday into Monday. Rain will enter northwest Wisconsin late Sunday night and will drop into the NBC15 viewing area by Monday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible. The front drops even farther South for Tuesday. Rain chances will increase during this period. The front stalls over the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be the best opportunity for widespread and steady rain. As the front drops even farther South on Thursday, rain will clear the area and we’ll be left with more refreshing high temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 70s by next Wednesday/Thursday.

