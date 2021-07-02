Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine effective against Delta variant, study shows

Vaccine clinics will resume use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that studies of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine show it is effective in preventing the Delta variant and other viral variant strains.

The company stated that data also showed its vaccine’s immune response is effective for at least eight months, which is the length of time they have studied so far.

Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels said the study shows the company’s vaccine will protect people around the world.

“We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant,” said Dr. Stoffels. “This adds to the robust body of clinical data supporting our single-shot vaccine’s ability to protect against multiple variants of concern.”

Doctors explained the data shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was able to provide a higher antibody activity response to the Delta variant than what was recently observed in the Beta variant, which was originally discovered in South Africa.

In one trial, doctors note the single-dose vaccine was 85% effective against severe disease and showed protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations and death, as well.

