Monona Community Festival returns

The fourth of July festivities make a comeback.
Monona Community Festival
Monona Community Festival(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Festival returns for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with festivities filling the 2nd through the 4th.

Music, food, and a beer and wine tent will be open throughout the weekend, returning after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

On Friday, a weekend-long $5000 hole-in-one event will begin. Saturday features the Monsters of Monona Strongman Competition for the first time at the festival, with over 40 athletes competing. Sunday holds the Keg Toss Throwdown and the Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship.

The weekend is capped off with a fireworks display Sunday night around 9:30.

It is the first time in 15 years that the festival extends to a third day.

The festival is free to enter. Money spent on food or drinks at the festival will go right back into the Monona community, supporting things like the Monona Volunteer Fire Department and the VFW. For a full schedule, head over to the event website.

