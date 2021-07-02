More than a dozen fire departments respond to Dodge County fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A residential fire was reported at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Village of Lowell, Dodge County, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of more than a dozen fire departments including Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments reported to 320 Mil Street in Lowell and began containing the fire.

Lifestar, Lowell First Responders and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team also assisted at the scene, Dodge County Sherriff’s Office said.

Pictures showed smoke pouring from the roof of the house.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.