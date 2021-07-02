Pleasant Friday ahead of a hot and humid Fourth of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Friday morning! With a cooler, dry air mass moving in, it is a very comfortable start to the day. Temperatures are in the 50s across much of southern Wisconsin. There will be some passing clouds this morning, but no rain is expected today. No major weather problems will impact your Friday morning commute to work.

Friday is going to be the pick day of the week. Today will feature a ton sunshine. Plus, it is not going to be too warm or chilly. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, which is just below average for this time of year. The western half of the area will be a little warmer than places east of Madison. The best part about today will be the lower humidity levels. With dew point temperatures only in the lower 50s, it is going to feel very comfortable outside. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen if you are going to spend a lot of time outside today. The UV index will be very high.

Friday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Friday night will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

The heat dome is headed our way for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure in the middle of the atmosphere, will continue to expand east over Wisconsin. This will bring hot and humid conditions to southern Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will be on the increase throughout the day. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s by Saturday afternoon.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

Here’s your FIRST ALERT that borderline dangerous heat will be possible on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near or just above 90 degrees. Once the humidity is added to the actual air temperature, max heat indices on Sunday could be as high as 95 degrees. The heat and humidity look like they will linger through early next week.

Forecast Max Heat Index (WMTV NBC15)

With high pressure in control of our weather pattern, there will be no shortage of sunshine Friday through Sunday. As a cold front starts to approach the area from the north there may be a chance of rain showers and storms on Monday. This cold front could stall out near the area and keep a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms in the forecast. The second half of next week will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

